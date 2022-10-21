Fleury turned aside 17 of 20 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks on Thursday.
Fleury wasn't busy during Thursday's contest, but he did enough to pick up his first win of the 2022-23 campaign. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 37-year-old vet back in goal for Saturday's road matchup with Boston.
More News
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Thursday•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets pulled early from start•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Saturday night•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Struggles in season-opening loss•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Receives starting nod Thursday•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting preseason finale•