Fleury is expected to start on the road against Edmonton on Friday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Fleury has struggled with a 4-4-2 record, 3.21 GAA and .884 save percentage in 10 contests this season, though he did save 28 of 29 shots en route to a 4-1 victory over Chicago in his last start Sunday. The Oilers are one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last five contests while scoring 5.20 goals per game, so Fleury has his work cut out for him. Before Friday's action, Filip Gustavsson is slated to start on the road versus Vancouver on Thursday.