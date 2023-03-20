Fleury stopped 33 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Alex Ovechkin did most of the damage, potting two power-play tallies, but Fleury had little trouble with the rest of the Washington lineup. The veteran netminder has won seven straight starts, posting a 2.13 GAA and .936 save percentage over that hot streak, and he's creeping closer to history -- Fleury is just eight wins back of Patrick Roy for second place on the NHL's all-time list, although he might have to return in 2023-24 to pass the Canadiens and Avalanche great.