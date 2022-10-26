Fleury turned aside 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

The veteran netminder nearly had his 72nd career shutout, but Cole Caufield beat him early in the second period on a deceptive changeup of a shot that snuck by Fleury on the short side. It was still an encouraging performance from the Wild's No. 1 goalie, who had given up at least three goals in each of his first four appearances this season. Even with Tuesday's effort added to the mix, Fleury carries a shaky 4.30 GAA and .869 save percentage to begin the year.