Fleury stopped 28 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Taylor Raddysh spoiled his shutout bid with a power-play tally midway through the third period, but Fleury's return to the win column was never in much doubt. The veteran netminder hadn't picked up a victory since Nov. 7, and he's evened his record at 4-4-2 with a 3.21 GAA and .884 save percentage. While new bench boss John Hynes has made some lineup changes, Fleury will continue to back up Filip Gustavsson in the Minnesota crease.