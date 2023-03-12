Fleury stopped 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

For the second game in a row, the Wild's defense struggled and Fleury bailed them out. He's given up a total of seven goals during his active five-game winning streak, and he had to be sharp early in this contest before the Wild took over in the third period. The 38-year-old is up to 21-13-3 with a 2.76 GAA and a .909 save percentage on the season, though this has arguably been his best stretch of the year. Filip Gustavsson will start versus the Coyotes on Sunday, but Fleury could get a look against the struggling Blues on Wednesday.