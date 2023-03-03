Fleury allowed a goal on 22 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Fleury has gotten himself on track recently -- this was his third straight win, and he's allowed just three goals on 76 shots in that span. The only tally against him Thursday was a Brock Boeser power-play goal. Fleury is up to 19-13-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 37 appearances. Assuming he continues to alternate starts with Filip Gustavsson, both of the Wild's netminders should get a crack at the Flames over the next two games.