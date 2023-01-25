Fleury turned aside 35 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Tampa Bay's final goal was scored into an empty net. Minnesota grabbed a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but Corey Perry tipped home the tying tally on the power play just before intermission and Steven Stamkos then got credit for the winner with just over five minutes left in the third on a play in which the puck seemed to have a mind of its own. Fleury is 1-2-2 in January with a 3.55 GAA and .897 save percentage, but for now the Wild seem content to keep him in a timeshare with Filip Gustavsson, who has a far superior 2.05 GAA and .929 save percentage on the month.