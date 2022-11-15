Fleury is expected to start Tuesday on the road against Nashville, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Fleury is coming off a 28-save shutout against Seattle on Friday and has allowed just six goals over his last four games. He's 6-3-1 with a 2.87 GAA and .905 save percentage in 11 contests this season. Nashville has the 29th-ranked offense with 2.60 goals per game, so Fleury has a good opportunity to extend his hot streak.