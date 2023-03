Fleury is expected to guard the road crease Saturday versus Vegas, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Fleury saved 35 of 36 shots in a 5-1 victory over Seattle on Monday. He's 24-13-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 43 outings this season. Vegas has the 13th-ranked offense with 3.27 goals per game in 2022-23.