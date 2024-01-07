Fleury made 25 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Columbus took a one-goal lead in every period, and each time Minnesota tied it up before the frame was over, before Marco Rossi made Fleury a winner in OT. The veteran netminder has lost his last three starts coming into Saturday, but the victory was a historic one -- Fleury has 551 wins in his career, tying him with Patrick Roy for second on the NHL's all-time list. Martin Brodeur's record of 691 is almost certainly out of reach for the 39-year-old, however.