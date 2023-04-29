Fleury stopped the six shots he faced in relief in Minnesota's 4-1 loss to Dallas in Game 6 on Friday.

Filip Gustavsson got the start, but didn't come out for the third period after surrendering three goals on 26 shots. Fleury did his part in relief, but the Wild were unable to stage a comeback and were eliminated from the playoffs. Dallas' final goal was scored on an empty net. Fleury wasn't charged with the loss, so he'll finish the 2023 playoffs with a 0-1 record, 5.55 GAA and .811 save percentage in two outings.