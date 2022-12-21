Fleury will guard the road goal during Wednesday's matchup with the Ducks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has been excellent recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Oilers and the Blackhawks while posting a highly-impressive 1.00 GAA and .961 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 12th victory of the season in a road matchup with an Anaheim team that's averaging just 2.75 goals per game at home this year, 26th in the NHL.