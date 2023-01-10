Fleury (persona) will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Rangers, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fleury missed Sunday's contest against St. Louis because of a personal matter. In 25 appearances this season, he has a 13-8-2 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The Rangers sit 15th in the league with 3.24 goals per game.