Fleury (persona) will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Rangers, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Fleury missed Sunday's contest against St. Louis because of a personal matter. In 25 appearances this season, he has a 13-8-2 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The Rangers sit 15th in the league with 3.24 goals per game.
More News
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking personal leave•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Saturday•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Enters contest late in third•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Plays strong second half•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Expected to face Blues•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 39 saves, but falls to Stars•