Fleury will guard the home goal during Thursday's game versus the Kraken, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has been on a roll recently, stringing together four straight wins while posting an admirable 1.72 GAA and .940 save percentage. He'll try to secure his sixth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Seattle squad that's averaging 3.45 goals per game this campaign, 10th in the NHL.