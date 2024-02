Fleury (upper body) will patrol the home crease Friday against the Penguins, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Fleury is expected to serve as Filip Gustavsson's backup against Chicago on Wednesday following a four-game absence. The 39-year-old Fleury has a posted an 8-9-3 record this season with one shutout, a 2.95 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 23 appearances. Pittsburgh is tied for 20th in the league this campaign with 2.96 goals per contest.