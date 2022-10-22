Fleury will patrol the road crease during Saturday's matinee matchup with the Bruins, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Fleury was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against Vancouver, surrendering three goals on just 26 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his first win of the season. The 37-year-old vet will try to secure a second straight victory in a tough road matchup with a hot Boston team that's gone 4-1-0 to open the year.