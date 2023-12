Fleury will defend the road net Tuesday against Boston, according to Rob Rossi of The Athletic.

Fluery will get the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back after Filip Gustavsson plays Monday against Pittsburgh. The 39-year-old Fleury has posted a 4-5-2 record this season with a 3.29 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 11 appearances. The Bruins rank 15th in the league this campaign with 3.17 goals per contest.