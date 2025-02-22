Fleury will guard the road net Saturday against the Red Wings, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Fleury will get the call for the Wild in their first game back from the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 40-year-old netminder is 11-6-1 with a .910 save percentage and 2.57 GAA this season.
