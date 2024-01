Fleury will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's road tilt against the Panthers, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Fleury is coming off his first shutout of the year in his last outing, a 21-save performance against the Islanders. The veteran goalie has gone just 2-4-1 over his last nine appearances despite a decent .905 save percentage during that run. On the year, he's 8-9-3 with a lackluster 2.97 GAA and .897 save percentage.