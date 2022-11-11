Fleury will defend the road cage against Seattle on Friday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Fleury returns to the net after getting the night off Wednesday in Anaheim. Fleury got off to a rocky start this season, giving up 11 goals on 49 shots in his first two games, but has turned his season around since then, giving up 19 goals on 239 shots in his last eight games. He is 5-3-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .896 save percentage and will face the Kraken, who are looking for their sixth straight win.