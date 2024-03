Fleury will be between the pipes in St. Louis on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has won four of his last five starts, giving up 12 goals on 131 shots (.908 save percentage). He has a 12-10-3 with a 2.92 GAA and an .899 save percentage this season. He will face the Blues, who are averaging 2.86 goals, 25th in the NHL.