Fleury will start Tuesday's road game versus Tampa Bay, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Fleury surrendered five goals on 29 shots in last Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes. He has a 14-9-3 record this season with a 2.94 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 28 appearances. The Lightning rank fifth in the league this year with 3.60 goals per game.