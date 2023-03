Fleury will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Jets, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury will start the second half of a back-to-back after Filip Gustavsson lost a 1-0 shootout to the Flames on Tuesday. The 38-year-old Fleury will be going for his fourth straight win, having allowed just three goals on 76 shots over his last three games. With the Jets struggling lately, he's a strong fantasy play.