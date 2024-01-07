Fleury will protect the home net Monday against Dallas, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Fleury is coming off a 25-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus. Through 18 games this season, he has provided a 7-8-2 record with a 3.07 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Dallas is tied for third in the league with 3.58 goals per contest this season.