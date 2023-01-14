Fleury will guard the home net Saturday against the Coyotes, per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Fleury stopped 40 shots in a shootout loss to the Rangers in his last outing Tuesday. The 38-year-old netminder will be back between the pipes Saturday against a Coyotes team that is 28th in the league with 2.7 goals per game. Fleury is 13-8-3 this season with a .902 save percentage.