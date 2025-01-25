Fleury will guard the home net Saturday against Calgary, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Fleury's won four of his last five starts, posting an impressive .932 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 40-year-old netminder is 10-4-1 with a .909 save percentage and 2.61 GAA this season.
