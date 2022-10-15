Fleury will be between the pipes at home against Los Angeles on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Fleury is coming off an ugly start versus the Rangers on Thursday when he surrendered seven goals on 35 shots in a 7-3 loss. The Wild will give him a chance to bounce back against the winless (0-2-0) Kings.
