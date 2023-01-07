Fleury will defend the visiting net against Buffalo on Saturday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Fleury won his last start, turning aside 29 shots in a 5-2 win over St. Louis a week ago. He is 13-8-1 with a 2.81 GAA and a .904 save percentage. He will face the Sabres, who are averaging 3.94 goals per game, the best in the NHL.