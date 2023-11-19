Fleury will patrol the home crease in Sunday's contest against Toronto, per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Fleury surrendered eight goals on 37 shots in an 8-3 loss to Dallas on Nov. 12 during his last outing. He will get the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back after Filip Gustavsson stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Ottawa. The 38-year-old Fleury has a 3-4-1 record this season with a 3.41 GAA and an .879 save percentage over eight appearances. Toronto is tied for ninth in the league this campaign with 3.50 goals per contest.