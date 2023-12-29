Fleury will patrol the home crease during Sunday's matchup with Winnipeg, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

With Filip Gustavsson getting the nod for Saturday's game in Winnipeg, Fleury will guard the goal in the second half of the home-and-home set versus the Jets. Fleury was decent in his last start Saturday against the Bruins, turning aside 19 of 21 shots en route to a 3-2 win. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a home matchup with a Winnipeg squad that's averaging 3.20 goals per game on the road this campaign, 11th in the NHL.