Fleury will be in the visiting crease versus Columbus on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has sat out the last three games as Filip Gustavsson has taken over as the No. 1 goaltender with the Wild. Minnesota is playing back-to-back games, so Gustavsson will get the start Friday in Toronto. Fleury has lost his last three starts and is 16-13-3 with a 2.98 GAA and .901 save percentage. Fleury will face the Blue Jackets, who will get Johnny Gaudreau back in the lineup after he missed a pair of games. Columbus is tied for last place in the NHL standings with 41 points in 57 games and are averaging only 2.54 goals per game, third-worst in the league.