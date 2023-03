Fleury will patrol the visiting crease in Philadelphia on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has been great of late, winning each of his last seven starts. The netminder is 23-13-3 with a 2.83 GAA and .908 save percentage. Fleury is 1-0-0 against the Flyers this season, stopping 28 shots in a 3-2 win Jan. 26.