Fleury will guard the home net against Vancouver on Thursday, Kevin Falness of KFAN 100.3 reports.

Fleury has not had a good start to the season as he has given up 11 goals on 49 shots in just two games. He is 0-1-0 with a 8.35 GAA and a .776 save percentage. He faces a Vancouver side that has given up a two-goal lead in each of their first four games and are 0-3-1 heading into Thursday's matchup against the Wild.