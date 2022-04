Fleury will start Tuesday's home game versus Arizona, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Fleury will make his third consecutive start and look for his sixth win in a row. He hasn't been particularly shop over that span with a 3.13 GAA and .895 save percentage, but he's received plenty of goal support as Minnesota jockeys for playoff seeding. Opposing Arizona is mired in a dreadful 10-game losing streak.