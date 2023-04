Fleury will guard the home net Tuesday against Winnipeg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has a 24-15-4 record this season with a 2.84 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Winnipeg is tied for 21st in the league this campaign with 2.97 goals per game. He will get the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back after Filip Gustavsson plays Monday versus Chicago.