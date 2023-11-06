Fleury will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Islanders, according to Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.
Fleury won Saturday's 5-4 shootout decision against the Rangers after entering the game in relief of Filip Gustavsson. The 38-year-old Fleury has stopped 116 of 130 shots this season en route to a 2-2-1 record. The Islanders have potted 27 goals in 10 games this campaign.
