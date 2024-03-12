Fleury will get the nod Tuesday at home against the Coyotes, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Fleury stopped 27 of 30 shots against the Predators on Sunday in a 4-3 overtime win. The 39-year-old has recorded a .900 save percentage and a 14-11-3 record this year. He will have a favorable matchup against a young Coyotes team that is 10-18-5 on the road.