Fleury will protect the home goal versus the Lightning on Thursday.

Fleury has taken over the Wild's No. 1 job in goal with Filip Gustavsson (lower body) out. Over his last three games, Fleury has allowed six goals on 71 shots while going 0-2-0. The Lightning have been quiet lately with just 15 goals scored over their last six outings, so Fleury may be catching them at a good time.