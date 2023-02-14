Fleury will defend the home net Wednesday against Colorado, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Fleury permitted five goals on 23 shots prior to being pulled in a 5-1 loss to Vegas last Thursday. Filip Gustavsson made consecutive starts for the Wild following that contest. Fleury has a 16-12-3 record this season with a 2.98 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Avalanche sit 23rd in the league this campaign with 3.00 goals per game.