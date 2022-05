Fleury will guard the home goal during Wednesday's Game 2 versus St. Louis, source reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Fleury wasn't great in Monday's Game 1, surrendering four goals on 31 shots, and the Wild have a highly capable No. 2 option in Cam Talbot, but the team will nonetheless turn to Flower in goal for a pivotal Game 2. If Fleury falters once again, don't be surprised to see Talbot get the nod for Friday's Game 3.