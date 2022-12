Fleury will defend the road crease against Edmonton on Friday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fleury saw his three-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday, giving up four goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 loss to Calgary. Overall, Fleury is 9-6-1 with a 3.10 GAA and an .892 save percentage. He will have all he can handle against the high-flying Oilers, who have scored 23 goals in their last five games, including an eight-spot against the Coyotes on Wednesday.