Fleury signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Wild on Thursday.

Fleury will take a significant pay cut, as he was making $7 million per year on his previous deal. In return, he'll stay with a team intent on remaining in contention despite a tight cap situation. Fleury will likely work in a tandem with Cam Talbot in goal for 2022-23, but the strength of the Wild's defense makes both goalies intriguing options in standard fantasy formats. Fleury posted a 2.83 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 16 contests (regular season and playoffs) after he was traded from the Blackhawks at the deadline. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic adds that Fleury's new deal includes a full no-movement clause.