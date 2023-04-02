Fleury stopped 39 of 42 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Fleury has faced no fewer than 34 shots in any of his last seven outings. He put in a good effort Saturday, but the Wild's offense stalled out after Matthew Boldy's goal five minutes into the game. Fleury hasn't been bothered much by the heavy workload, going 5-1-1 over the aforementioned span. He's at 24-14-4 with a 2.82 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 44 outings this season. He might cede the crease to Filip Gustavsson for Monday's rematch with the Golden Knights in Minnesota, though alternating starts has been the norm in the Wild's crease for the better part of two months.