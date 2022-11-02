Fleury stopped 34 shots during a 4-1 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Fleury, who topped the Canadiens for the second time in seven days, earned his fourth-consecutive decision Tuesday. The 37-year-old was coming off a 23-save victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday and was tested early, turning aside 15 first-period shots. He helped keep the game scoreless before the Wild exploded for three second-period goals. Fleury's (5-1-1) biggest save Tuesday came about 10 seconds after his shutout bid was snapped in the third period. Leading 3-1, Fleury denied Brendan Gallagher on a key breakaway attempt.