Fleury made 46 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Fleury made up for the Wild's tired legs as Minnesota finished up a back-to-back set. Winnipeg more than doubled Minnesota's shot total at 48-23, but Fleury managed to make a one-goal lead hold up for the entire third period until Mason Shaw's empty-netter finally gave him some breathing room with 38 seconds remaining. Fleury has won his last four starts, allowing just five goals along the way, but he continues to work as the 1B option to Filip Gustavsson, who has gone 6-0-3 in his last nine decisions to seize the top spot.