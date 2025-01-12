Fleury stopped 36 of 37 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Fleury had been battling an illness earlier in the week, but he was able to handle the goaltending duties for the first half of a back-to-back. The Sharks actually put forth a pretty good effort, but Fleury was up to the task, allowing just a William Eklund tally in the second period. This was Fleury's third straight win, and he's allowed just four goals on 83 shots in that span, which includes one relief appearance. He's now 9-3-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 14 appearances. Filip Gustavsson is likely to start Sunday in Vegas, but he's been struggling lately, which could open the door for Fleury to see a larger share of starts if those struggles persist.