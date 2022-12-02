Fleury stopped 18 of 21 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Fleury wasn't at his best Thursday, allowing three goals on just 21 shots, but did enough to earn the win. The 38-year-old netminder now has consecutive victories despite allowing three goals in both starts. Fleury improves to 8-5-1 on the year with a .898 save percentage.