Fleury allowed five goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout victory over Dallas.

Fleury and the Wild held a 5-1 lead early in the third period before Dallas' potent offense exploded for four goals to tie the game 5-5 and force overtime. Minnesota would manage to hang on and win in a shootout, giving Fleury a third consecutive win. The 37-year-old netminder improves to 9-5-1 on the season with a .895 save percentage.