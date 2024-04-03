Fleury turned aside 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Senators.

Fleury was excellent Tuesday, holding Ottawa to a pair of power-play goals en route to the one-goal victory, snapping a three-game losing streak. It's a strong bounce-back effort from Fleury after the 39-year-old netminder allowed 10 goals on 43 shots in his last two outings. Fleury improves to 17-12-3 on the year with a .901 save percentage and 2.83 GAA. The Wild are back in action Thursday in a home matchup with Colorado.